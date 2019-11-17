Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 17, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;12;78%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;31;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;NNE;12;46%;7%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, not as warm;19;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;SSW;8;24%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;15;11;Rain and a t-storm;13;9;W;18;75%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;9;4;Periods of rain;9;5;ESE;20;91%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;NNE;8;65%;44%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cool;11;0;Cloudy;11;1;ENE;8;49%;60%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and some clouds;2;-6;A little a.m. snow;-2;-11;WNW;18;87%;86%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy, warm;35;21;Unseasonably hot;37;22;SE;13;35%;1%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunny intervals;20;14;Showers around;22;15;SE;9;77%;84%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;21;16;A little a.m. rain;19;11;SW;19;84%;89%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;NNW;18;24%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;8;79%;88%;3

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;29;19;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;13;67%;54%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;Partly sunny;34;26;E;8;60%;29%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;6;A shower in the a.m.;14;4;NNW;17;68%;67%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy;13;-3;Winds subsiding;4;-5;SW;25;11%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;17;13;Clouds and sun, warm;19;8;E;14;60%;25%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;10;8;Spotty showers;11;4;SSW;13;85%;65%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;9;Mostly cloudy;20;10;SE;7;70%;69%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;27;20;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;ENE;14;78%;73%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;15;8;Spotty showers;12;5;SE;17;85%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, chilly;8;3;Periods of rain;7;3;WNW;11;84%;87%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;15;12;Partly sunny;20;9;W;12;58%;55%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;17;10;Spotty showers;14;5;SSW;11;74%;59%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Warmer;31;22;Showers and t-storms;29;21;N;8;64%;70%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;29;19;A t-storm around;29;20;SE;10;50%;64%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds;18;13;A.M. rain, overcast;16;3;WNW;16;56%;67%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;27;17;Mostly sunny;28;15;NE;12;36%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;19;13;Mostly sunny;18;14;S;24;49%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;17;Some sun, a shower;27;18;SSE;4;65%;61%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNE;12;78%;79%;4

Chicago, United States;A shower in the p.m.;4;1;Rather cloudy, cold;4;1;W;9;81%;7%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;W;8;78%;84%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;8;6;Spotty showers;10;5;S;16;81%;83%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;29;23;NNE;22;59%;6%;4

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;18;5;Plenty of sun;21;8;WSW;9;58%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy with some sun;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;ENE;19;73%;67%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;28;14;Hazy sun;26;13;W;14;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;15;5;Partly sunny, mild;18;3;SSW;9;39%;27%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Hazy sunshine;30;18;N;6;67%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;37;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;E;9;54%;26%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;8;0;Partly sunny, chilly;7;1;S;9;82%;2%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;11;4;Sunny;15;3;NNE;7;45%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;16;12;Partly sunny;16;11;W;24;66%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;30;23;Rain tapering off;26;16;N;17;81%;83%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, not as warm;26;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;18;ENE;11;58%;74%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;26;20;A shower in spots;26;18;NW;13;57%;49%;2

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;8;3;Rather cloudy;6;4;E;12;97%;29%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower;33;24;SE;7;71%;76%;7

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;27;19;Hazy sunshine;30;15;NNE;15;57%;4%;5

Honolulu, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;23;A shower or two;29;22;E;19;67%;64%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;17;Hazy sun;30;18;ENE;8;54%;6%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and delightful;24;10;Sunny and nice;25;10;NNW;10;55%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, mild;20;11;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;11;E;8;71%;3%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;23;A passing shower;35;24;N;12;59%;73%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;N;10;68%;68%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;30;17;A t-storm in spots;29;16;N;17;31%;64%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sun;15;0;Mostly sunny;17;0;S;7;21%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;30;17;Partly sunny;30;16;NNW;9;39%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;11;Clouding up;24;11;NNW;7;65%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, pleasant;35;21;Sunny and nice;35;20;NNW;15;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;11;2;Partly sunny;6;2;SSE;11;95%;25%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;N;8;70%;75%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;A t-storm around;32;23;ENE;9;68%;74%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny;30;19;Hazy sun;30;18;E;7;70%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;W;6;75%;82%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;15;1;A few showers;14;2;ENE;16;59%;72%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;26;A morning t-storm;31;26;SW;9;77%;58%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;21;17;Clouds and sunshine;21;17;SSE;13;77%;29%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;17;9;Partly sunny;15;9;NNW;11;69%;26%;3

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;10;5;Mostly cloudy;8;0;WNW;19;79%;7%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;Sunny and very warm;32;15;SE;7;25%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;29;24;Clouds and sun;29;24;S;10;73%;37%;10

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;9;2;Partial sunshine;12;0;ESE;5;63%;27%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;A morning shower;31;28;ESE;12;77%;67%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;NE;9;78%;72%;9

Manila, Philippines;Inc. clouds;31;26;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;SSW;14;72%;82%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mainly cloudy;18;9;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;11;SE;13;48%;3%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;11;Nice with some sun;23;12;N;7;44%;34%;6

Miami, United States;Clouds breaking;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;WNW;12;61%;11%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;5;Partly sunny, mild;8;2;SE;15;76%;5%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;NNE;17;83%;66%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;E;10;62%;64%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-9;Mostly cloudy, cold;-1;-2;NNE;0;76%;78%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;7;2;Low clouds;5;2;ESE;8;80%;19%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;35;26;Hazy sun;33;25;NNE;11;51%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;15;Variable cloudiness;26;16;NE;21;57%;30%;8

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;5;3;A little rain;7;4;NW;31;76%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Clouds and sun, nice;23;8;NE;9;47%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow, then ice;-6;-8;A bit of p.m. snow;-3;-12;SW;15;96%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;18;9;A little p.m. rain;23;10;W;15;55%;88%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;A little snow;3;2;NE;10;89%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-4;-11;Clouds and sun, cold;0;-4;NW;11;77%;76%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;ESE;8;72%;60%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NW;11;77%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;23;A t-storm around;32;24;E;11;75%;55%;6

Paris, France;Partly sunny;7;1;Mostly cloudy;7;2;WNW;11;70%;44%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and cooler;28;17;Mostly cloudy;29;17;S;21;48%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;32;25;A passing shower;32;23;ENE;8;70%;76%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NE;17;83%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;30;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;SE;6;67%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;13;8;Decreasing clouds;10;0;S;12;75%;36%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;11;-3;Mostly sunny, colder;2;-5;NNW;17;42%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;12;Morning showers;20;12;SE;13;68%;97%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;18;10;Breezy with rain;16;8;N;22;85%;67%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Spotty showers;30;25;ESE;16;65%;83%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;2;0;Rain and drizzle;7;5;ESE;38;65%;98%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;9;6;Partly sunny;9;4;SE;13;91%;15%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;25;21;Mostly cloudy;24;21;E;12;78%;71%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy with some sun;20;17;Partly sunny;24;17;SE;17;54%;72%;3

Rome, Italy;Rain and a t-storm;15;7;Occasional rain;16;12;SSE;15;77%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mild with low clouds;8;2;Cloudy;5;4;E;10;98%;16%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;12;WSW;12;74%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;24;17;ENE;11;77%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower or two;30;23;SSW;8;71%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;NNW;6;81%;16%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;ESE;7;41%;29%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;15;Partly sunny, warm;34;16;SSW;10;21%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;Partly sunny;30;21;N;6;73%;12%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;14;6;Partly sunny;14;5;N;9;75%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;15;10;A little p.m. rain;12;9;SW;8;89%;87%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, heavy at times;11;4;Cooler;8;-4;NW;12;57%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;24;11;Cloudy and cooler;12;5;NNW;20;54%;25%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;NNE;8;70%;72%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;12;6;A passing shower;15;5;S;13;79%;73%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A stray shower;30;24;ENE;1;73%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;9;1;Mostly cloudy;8;6;ESE;13;97%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;22;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;WNW;24;49%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and warm;26;20;A touch of rain;25;17;ENE;16;74%;84%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Mostly cloudy;7;4;SE;11;100%;13%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning sunny;13;2;Sunny;15;2;ENE;7;56%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny;12;-1;Plenty of sun;10;-1;NNE;7;62%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Rather cloudy, cold;7;3;Snow and rain;7;4;ENE;6;61%;78%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;26;14;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;ENE;11;19%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;23;13;Partly sunny;20;10;ESE;6;63%;26%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;19;11;A little a.m. rain;20;14;SSW;23;68%;85%;2

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;2;0;Rain and snow shower;3;0;NNW;11;83%;59%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;18;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;SSE;9;54%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing and breezy;17;8;Turning cloudy;19;10;SSW;14;49%;79%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning flurries;-20;-32;Mostly sunny, frigid;-17;-28;ESE;6;48%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Morning rain;13;7;Cloudy;11;7;NW;6;75%;43%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;9;Mostly cloudy;12;4;SE;14;84%;30%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;34;21;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;ENE;7;49%;12%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;6;Partly sunny, mild;9;4;SSE;16;75%;13%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;15;6;Clouds and sun, mild;13;4;S;16;84%;11%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;18;13;A stray shower;16;11;NW;39;73%;44%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;WNW;6;68%;26%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;9;-5;Plenty of sunshine;8;-5;NNE;3;50%;0%;3

_____

