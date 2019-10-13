Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 13, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm around;29;25;WSW;10;84%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;39;27;Sunny and very warm;37;25;NE;13;38%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;E;18;20%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Lots of sun, warm;29;18;Mostly sunny;31;18;WSW;13;44%;13%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;20;11;Occasional rain;16;14;SE;14;92%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;7;-3;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;N;19;61%;7%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;24;11;Sunny;23;10;ESE;9;40%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and mild;17;6;Cloudy;13;5;WSW;19;67%;75%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;38;24;Rain and a t-storm;33;19;WSW;10;63%;79%;5

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;27;15;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;NNW;10;54%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;18;12;A little a.m. rain;15;12;E;36;76%;95%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;39;22;Hot with sunshine;37;20;NW;14;27%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;23;Showers, mainly late;31;23;SSE;7;82%;89%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;21;Partly sunny;29;21;E;9;65%;49%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;A few showers;34;25;NE;9;72%;78%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;24;19;A heavy thunderstorm;24;15;N;17;83%;82%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;13;5;Sunny, but cool;16;4;SE;9;26%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;25;10;Clouds and sun, warm;28;11;SE;8;62%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warmer;24;15;Clouds and sun, mild;21;13;E;9;62%;16%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;7;Mostly cloudy;19;7;ESE;10;60%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;32;18;Mostly sunny;32;18;ESE;13;29%;0%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;20;11;Fog, then sun;21;13;ESE;13;76%;6%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;24;13;Mild with rain;21;14;S;10;84%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;27;10;Low clouds and fog;26;9;E;6;63%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;23;9;Partly sunny;22;10;E;8;74%;10%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and clouds;19;7;Partly sunny, cooler;14;7;ESE;23;65%;27%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;NE;8;50%;73%;3

Busan, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;22;11;Partly sunny;24;14;NNE;7;55%;42%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;NNW;9;44%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;NW;18;62%;26%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;E;6;62%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;33;25;A morning t-storm;33;25;ENE;11;68%;79%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;11;3;Mostly sunny, cool;12;6;S;13;59%;11%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSW;8;78%;75%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;13;11;Cloudy;13;8;ESE;17;80%;31%;1

Dakar, Senegal;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A heavy thunderstorm;29;26;SSE;21;87%;96%;2

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;15;Mostly cloudy;27;21;SSE;13;77%;55%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;23;A morning shower;31;22;SSE;16;72%;74%;13

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;33;22;Hazy sun;35;22;ESE;7;41%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;22;4;Sunny and beautiful;23;2;WSW;10;17%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;NW;9;62%;2%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Not as warm;32;21;SSE;10;48%;0%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Rain tapering off;13;6;Periods of rain;13;8;SSE;19;91%;75%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;29;11;Not as warm;23;9;ENE;9;32%;14%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with clearing;23;19;A shower or t-storm;23;15;W;23;73%;82%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;24;A little p.m. rain;30;23;N;11;71%;84%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Lots of sun, nice;30;14;Partial sunshine;29;12;E;11;36%;6%;13

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;E;15;70%;78%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds breaking;11;1;Breezy with rain;7;-1;N;23;94%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;NE;8;72%;85%;9

Hong Kong, China;Thunderstorms;29;25;A stray shower;29;24;ENE;13;72%;81%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;ENE;23;61%;20%;7

Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;NE;9;73%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;NE;10;46%;2%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;22;15;Mostly sunny;23;15;NE;14;76%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;35;26;NNE;13;57%;55%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;35;28;Humid with sunshine;34;29;N;12;67%;6%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny;29;14;N;14;33%;8%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warmer;30;9;Plenty of sunshine;26;8;N;8;19%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing, less humid;35;24;Sunny and very warm;36;24;W;13;47%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;SE;9;68%;31%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;11;55%;55%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;23;8;Partly sunny, warm;22;7;SW;9;64%;1%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;16;66%;73%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;29;22;WSW;10;74%;75%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;32;24;Hazy sun;34;22;N;9;60%;14%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;32;24;Downpours;33;24;NNE;7;76%;83%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;16;3;Spotty showers;16;2;SE;11;51%;78%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;10;80%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;18;15;Clouds and sun;19;15;S;16;75%;3%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Inc. clouds;23;14;Spotty showers;19;11;NNW;13;72%;84%;4

London, United Kingdom;Rain tapering off;18;9;Periods of rain;15;11;S;15;92%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;26;14;Clouds, then sun;24;14;S;9;63%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;30;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;SSW;12;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;24;14;Showers and t-storms;18;7;WSW;16;60%;85%;4

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;30;26;Brief p.m. showers;31;26;SW;6;71%;92%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SW;7;79%;83%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;E;8;65%;47%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;22;14;Sun and some clouds;24;11;SSW;17;47%;41%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Nice with some sun;25;13;N;10;47%;29%;9

Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;A shower or two;30;24;E;13;70%;60%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A passing shower;16;10;Mostly sunny, warm;20;8;WSW;13;82%;15%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SSW;11;73%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable clouds;17;9;Partly sunny;12;9;ESE;24;60%;26%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;15;7;A shower in the p.m.;14;3;WSW;8;68%;59%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;12;7;A shower in the p.m.;15;11;WSW;12;74%;67%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;35;27;Humid with hazy sun;35;25;N;9;66%;23%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;23;15;A morning shower;25;15;ENE;13;64%;68%;10

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;19;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;NW;10;60%;4%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;34;20;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;WNW;11;40%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;18;7;High clouds and warm;17;10;S;20;51%;10%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;22;15;Showers;21;16;N;11;79%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;8;5;A little a.m. rain;10;4;ESE;10;79%;72%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mainly cloudy;16;4;A shower in the p.m.;12;2;WSW;19;66%;56%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rather cloudy;29;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;ESE;19;79%;87%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NW;10;83%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A passing shower;33;24;ENE;12;67%;63%;10

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;Showers and t-storms;24;13;SSW;11;69%;87%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;19;9;SSE;19;58%;7%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Spotty showers;32;23;Turning cloudy;33;24;NNE;9;67%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SSE;26;73%;74%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SE;8;56%;73%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;24;10;Mostly sunny, warm;22;11;E;6;71%;16%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;21;6;Mostly sunny, cooler;15;2;NNW;15;41%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;11;A little rain;21;12;E;16;51%;82%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;29;16;Sun and clouds;23;12;NNW;20;72%;27%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower;28;24;Partly sunny;29;23;ESE;16;65%;68%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;8;5;Clouds and breezy;8;7;ESE;34;62%;69%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;14;9;Partly sunny;18;6;WNW;24;80%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny, warm;31;23;WSW;11;62%;25%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun, some clouds;36;25;Sunny and very warm;36;24;E;12;23%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;25;15;Partly sunny;25;15;SSE;8;72%;13%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;12;3;Cloudy with showers;7;2;NE;10;82%;100%;1

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;19;10;Mostly sunny;18;9;WSW;11;52%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;22;17;Showers and t-storms;23;17;N;7;85%;97%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, a shower;31;25;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;ESE;13;74%;84%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;Showers and t-storms;22;18;E;8;100%;88%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;26;10;Partly sunny;24;11;NE;15;31%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;Warmer;27;12;Cloudy with showers;16;9;SSW;10;71%;90%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower or two;31;23;NNW;7;71%;82%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;22;12;Occasional rain;17;8;NW;11;79%;87%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Clouds breaking;15;7;N;6;68%;8%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;23;11;Partial sunshine;18;8;N;10;57%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;25;20;Rain and drizzle;25;17;NNE;20;54%;63%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;27;A shower or two;33;26;NE;7;69%;66%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;24;9;Mostly sunny, warm;24;8;SSE;7;58%;0%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;ESE;12;74%;83%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;12;8;Periods of rain;11;3;N;12;88%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;18;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;NNE;18;55%;15%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny;29;22;ENE;17;52%;53%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;11;5;Periods of rain;12;4;N;14;82%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;11;Cooler;17;8;SE;11;50%;60%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;22;8;Plenty of sun;22;9;NNE;7;52%;1%;4

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;25;15;Partly sunny;24;15;SSE;10;36%;31%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;32;23;Sunshine;32;24;SSE;8;57%;3%;5

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;26;17;Mostly sunny;29;16;E;6;52%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;28;16;Rain developing;19;17;N;15;73%;91%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;16;7;Cooler;12;5;WSW;24;60%;8%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;26;20;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;SE;12;68%;28%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;29;20;SSE;20;59%;8%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but chilly;4;-15;Plenty of sunshine;7;-12;SSE;9;30%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Becoming cloudy;13;7;NE;6;67%;44%;2

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;17;10;Fog to sun;19;13;SSE;11;80%;4%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, less humid;31;22;Hot with some sun;34;22;ENE;8;50%;35%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;14;10;Partly sunny;19;8;W;19;80%;12%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;22;13;Mostly sunny, warm;22;11;WSW;9;72%;7%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;13;9;Mostly cloudy;15;11;ESE;18;72%;36%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A morning shower;33;24;NNE;9;75%;68%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;22;7;Plenty of sunshine;22;7;NE;5;31%;0%;4

