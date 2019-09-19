Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 19, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;27;24;A t-storm in spots;27;25;SW;17;91%;66%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun, hot;43;29;Sunshine, very warm;40;30;NNW;15;47%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, hot;36;19;Sunny, breezy;34;17;W;22;31%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing, humid;26;21;Mainly cloudy, humid;27;23;SSE;17;77%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;17;7;Mostly sunny;19;8;E;10;72%;2%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Periods of rain;12;8;NW;18;91%;96%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very warm;35;20;Sunny, very warm;35;20;ESE;9;27%;1%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, very warm;27;11;Sunny, cooler;18;4;WNW;19;38%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;Periods of sun;25;13;S;21;61%;27%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;Thunderstorms;26;18;NNE;13;77%;86%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning out cloudy;16;8;Some sun;16;8;SE;11;67%;27%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, very warm;41;23;Plenty of sun, hot;43;25;N;12;15%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;S;7;74%;72%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;WSW;15;66%;56%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;9;75%;79%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;26;19;Partly sunny;24;19;ENE;19;72%;72%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny;27;16;E;8;48%;18%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, cool;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;ENE;9;47%;2%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;16;6;Partly sunny;16;8;SW;10;64%;33%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty p.m. showers;19;10;A shower in the a.m.;19;9;ESE;9;72%;67%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;35;19;Some sun, very warm;35;20;NNW;6;23%;2%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny;17;5;NNE;11;50%;8%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;ESE;10;56%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A shower in the p.m.;22;9;Plenty of sun;19;4;NE;9;37%;8%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny;18;6;N;7;48%;4%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;19;5;Mostly sunny;19;8;NW;12;40%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, delightful;31;20;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;E;11;26%;10%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;23;58%;82%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;35;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;N;14;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;30;15;Cooler;19;14;NW;22;76%;41%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;26;19;A shower or t-storm;26;20;SSW;5;80%;68%;10

Chennai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A t-storm around;34;27;SSW;10;72%;77%;5

Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;27;20;Partly sunny;27;21;S;10;73%;44%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;31;26;Cloudy, showers;30;26;SSW;14;77%;100%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;More sun than clouds;14;7;Periods of sun;15;9;W;12;83%;29%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Rather cloudy;31;25;Mainly cloudy;30;26;SSW;8;85%;43%;5

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Thunderstorms;31;24;SSE;12;75%;73%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;20;A t-storm in spots;31;21;SE;16;65%;55%;11

Delhi, India;More clouds than sun;31;25;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSE;10;67%;55%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;31;15;Sunshine, pleasant;30;10;WNW;12;24%;9%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;7;71%;65%;6

Dili, East Timor;Not as warm;30;20;Not as warm;30;20;SE;9;56%;7%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny;18;12;SE;21;77%;1%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, hot;35;17;Sunny, hot;34;16;NE;10;20%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;26;21;Partly sunny, humid;24;20;SE;13;87%;44%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief showers;30;25;A stray p.m. shower;33;25;WNW;10;66%;80%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny, delightful;30;11;Sunny, nice;28;9;ENE;16;14%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower;31;24;E;19;61%;81%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;12;1;A stray shower;10;4;W;14;66%;74%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;SW;12;85%;78%;7

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun, less humid;32;23;Hazy sunshine;32;24;NNE;10;52%;1%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;Sun, some clouds;31;23;NE;24;57%;67%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;28;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;WSW;11;72%;64%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sunshine;33;23;A strong t-storm;31;22;WNW;10;71%;61%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;18;Occasional p.m. rain;20;14;NNE;17;66%;86%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;Partly sunny;33;22;E;13;56%;5%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, very warm;38;29;Mostly sunny, hot;38;29;N;12;39%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;30;13;Mostly sunny;29;13;N;11;31%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;12;Sunny, very warm;33;12;N;8;12%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;36;27;Mostly sunny, hot;37;26;WNW;17;56%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;17;A t-storm in spots;27;17;SW;7;70%;55%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;29;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;SSW;12;25%;6%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;Spotty showers;13;2;NW;17;65%;66%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;26;NNW;9;64%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;23;Mostly cloudy;30;22;W;11;66%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. shower;34;26;SSW;9;69%;66%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;NNW;7;71%;58%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, warm;18;-1;Variable cloudiness;16;2;ENE;11;38%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SSW;8;81%;73%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;15;Inc. clouds;18;15;SSE;15;76%;43%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;24;17;Partly sunny;23;17;SSW;11;68%;44%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;21;10;Sunny;20;12;E;17;57%;1%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;18;Clouds breaking;27;17;SSE;9;48%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;SSW;12;73%;42%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;30;18;A heavy thunderstorm;27;16;WSW;9;63%;80%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;A t-storm or two;32;27;WSW;12;70%;93%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;Turning sunny;35;25;NW;8;59%;11%;13

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;SW;12;85%;92%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;22;17;Clearing, breezy;25;17;NNE;27;49%;61%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;N;8;50%;66%;10

Miami, United States;A p.m. shower or two;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;ENE;26;62%;88%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;12;5;Spotty showers;10;0;NW;15;77%;63%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;A t-storm in spots;28;25;SSW;19;73%;69%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;17;7;Mostly sunny;17;9;NNW;13;49%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;Partly sunny;24;16;WNW;6;62%;23%;2

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;11;3;A shower in the a.m.;10;2;NW;9;76%;68%;2

Mumbai, India;Downpours;31;24;Showers, some heavy;30;25;SSE;28;83%;98%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine, pleasant;27;10;Mostly cloudy;27;12;ENE;13;38%;11%;11

New York, United States;Sunny, nice;22;13;Sunny, pleasant;27;16;W;12;42%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny, very warm;34;20;Sunny, delightful;32;17;WNW;13;45%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;21;15;Mostly sunny, warm;23;6;W;29;44%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Plenty of clouds;29;19;ENE;11;52%;78%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;12;5;Pleasant and warmer;19;6;WNW;8;68%;16%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;24;10;Clouds and sun;25;13;SSW;12;62%;19%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;25;ESE;14;66%;30%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;S;18;82%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny, nice;34;25;ENE;12;67%;44%;12

Paris, France;Sunshine;20;10;Sunny, nice;23;11;E;16;31%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Cooler;15;5;Clouds and sun;16;7;SSE;14;56%;5%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Morning showers;30;25;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;SW;11;79%;68%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;21;80%;76%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;E;8;72%;82%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, cool;14;4;Some sun;16;4;NE;7;55%;14%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;26;10;Cloudy;24;11;NNE;6;65%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;13;A little p.m. rain;20;13;SW;14;56%;72%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;26;16;Some brightening;24;15;WSW;9;69%;13%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;22;Some sun, a shower;27;23;ESE;17;77%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Periods of rain;13;11;Spotty a.m. showers;12;10;SE;15;95%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers;12;5;Spotty showers;12;6;WSW;10;64%;82%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny, not as warm;27;22;Mostly sunny, hot;33;22;SW;10;55%;26%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Sunny, very warm;42;24;N;15;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Mostly sunny;26;14;NW;10;50%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, cool;11;3;Partly sunny, cool;11;3;SW;14;64%;23%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;22;14;Sunny, comfortable;23;14;SW;11;60%;0%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;E;8;79%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;11;70%;76%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;WSW;7;94%;85%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;29;13;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;NE;15;26%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;17;5;Mostly sunny;20;6;SSW;8;38%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Cloudy, t-storms;28;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NE;8;81%;84%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;25;14;Partly sunny;26;14;E;8;58%;70%;4

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;20;14;Decreasing clouds;20;14;SSW;7;71%;36%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;26;15;Cloudy;25;17;ESE;7;62%;5%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Partly sunny;27;22;NNE;16;55%;8%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, very warm;33;28;A t-storm around;33;27;ESE;14;65%;41%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;15;8;Plenty of sun;19;3;WSW;13;48%;2%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;32;24;Rain and wind;31;25;SE;65;76%;91%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;12;3;A passing shower;13;10;WNW;13;60%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;21;16;Rain and drizzle;21;16;NNE;29;74%;55%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, showers;27;24;Afternoon showers;27;22;NNW;11;72%;99%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;12;4;Spotty showers;11;6;SSW;12;55%;84%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, hot;34;18;Sunny, hot;34;18;NE;11;24%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;N;10;60%;32%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny, very hot;36;24;Plenty of sun, hot;36;24;ENE;11;14%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, very warm;33;24;Sunshine, delightful;31;24;NW;12;55%;1%;7

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;E;6;40%;25%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;25;18;Mostly cloudy;27;19;ENE;12;51%;58%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Some sun, nice;23;16;WSW;9;77%;11%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;32;23;Sunshine, nice;32;24;E;6;51%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;33;22;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;ESE;12;65%;30%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;20;2;Turning out cloudy;19;3;ESE;9;51%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;17;12;Low clouds;19;12;E;5;69%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;17;5;Mostly sunny;18;5;ESE;7;40%;8%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm around;33;23;WNW;7;65%;79%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;13;3;A passing shower;11;2;SW;13;56%;66%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;15;4;Some sun, a shower;14;7;W;13;64%;66%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;An afternoon shower;13;8;SSE;21;74%;55%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSW;8;78%;82%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;30;14;Plenty of sun;30;15;E;5;28%;0%;5

