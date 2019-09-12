Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 12, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Heavy thunderstorms;28;24;Showers around;28;24;SW;15;89%;86%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;32;Mostly sunny, warm;40;32;NW;11;50%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and less humid;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;WNW;12;39%;4%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Pleasant and warmer;25;21;Clouds and sun;29;24;SE;17;70%;17%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;21;16;A morning shower;20;9;NNE;17;71%;44%;3

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;16;10;A few showers;17;9;NE;10;79%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;WNW;14;24%;14%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;16;8;Mostly cloudy;18;6;N;12;60%;20%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;20;11;Warmer with some sun;24;15;SSE;10;61%;31%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Sunny and breezy;28;23;NNE;27;46%;3%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;15;11;Partial sunshine;16;10;WNW;17;66%;5%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;40;23;Plenty of sun;40;23;NW;13;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;22;SSW;9;69%;57%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Low clouds;28;20;WSW;16;62%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;25;A t-storm around;36;26;W;13;54%;66%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;27;20;ENE;27;57%;44%;5

Beijing, China;Plenty of clouds;25;18;Rain and drizzle;26;18;NNW;11;77%;59%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny;27;13;WNW;11;56%;4%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;22;14;A shower in spots;21;8;N;15;73%;42%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;19;8;Cloudy;18;10;SE;13;69%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;35;17;Sunny and very warm;35;17;ENE;14;21%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;24;14;Partly sunny;25;15;NW;14;63%;17%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;22;15;A shower or two;20;10;NE;8;79%;56%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;28;12;Plenty of sun;29;11;ESE;10;28%;0%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;Nice with sunshine;27;15;NW;9;55%;7%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;17;6;Mostly cloudy;18;9;ENE;9;65%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;33;20;A t-storm around;29;21;NNE;9;44%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;24;21;Sunshine and nice;26;20;NNE;20;63%;11%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;36;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;NNW;13;41%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;15;8;Partly sunny;15;8;SE;9;58%;10%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SSE;7;69%;67%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;34;26;Partly sunny;34;27;SSW;11;68%;42%;10

Chicago, United States;A shower or t-storm;25;22;A shower in the a.m.;26;16;WSW;22;68%;57%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;29;26;A morning shower;30;26;S;12;76%;85%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;18;12;Showers around;16;10;WNW;17;68%;60%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny, humid;32;27;Partly sunny;31;27;NW;8;82%;23%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;Sunshine and warm;35;24;ESE;8;52%;12%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;A shower or two;30;21;SE;16;74%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, warm;36;26;Warm with hazy sun;36;26;SE;13;64%;10%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny and nice;26;10;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;N;10;28%;4%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;32;27;A t-storm or two;31;26;SSE;14;80%;84%;3

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and pleasant;35;20;Partly sunny;30;20;SSE;10;57%;0%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and wind;19;7;Sun and some clouds;16;7;SSE;10;74%;5%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Sunny and nice;30;14;NE;9;20%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;23;19;Showers and t-storms;24;21;ENE;23;82%;80%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;SSE;5;66%;14%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;30;14;Sunny intervals;32;16;ENE;7;18%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A shower in places;32;23;ENE;13;67%;79%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;16;13;Afternoon rain;15;8;W;22;78%;69%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;NNW;14;82%;89%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;27;Mostly sunny;33;26;SSE;10;69%;42%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;33;25;Sunshine, a shower;33;26;ENE;18;53%;61%;10

Hyderabad, India;Showers and t-storms;28;22;A t-storm around;29;22;W;15;70%;65%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;Partly sunny, humid;35;25;N;12;61%;33%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Rather cloudy;25;20;A morning shower;26;19;NE;22;62%;42%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;32;22;E;12;56%;4%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;37;28;Mostly sunny;35;29;NNW;14;63%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;27;10;Mostly sunny, nice;27;10;SSE;10;13%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;12;Sunny and very warm;34;13;NNW;7;15%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;28;Clouds and sun;34;28;WSW;22;62%;2%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;21;Showers and t-storms;26;20;SE;8;85%;86%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;27;Partly sunny;39;27;SSW;20;32%;11%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun;28;11;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;W;10;41%;41%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A stray shower;33;27;NE;19;64%;76%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;22;WSW;11;56%;72%;11

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;S;14;82%;77%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNW;7;75%;58%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;10;2;A shower;11;0;ENE;13;72%;67%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;10;79%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;17;15;Partly sunny;17;15;SSE;14;78%;2%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;32;21;Clouds and sun;32;18;NNE;14;37%;27%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;23;13;Partly sunny;20;10;E;13;54%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;SE;9;39%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny;27;20;SSW;13;72%;9%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Rain and a t-storm;26;17;NE;10;45%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;Showers around;32;27;NNE;5;68%;80%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;Mostly sunny and hot;38;27;E;10;50%;7%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;ESE;9;79%;79%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;20;7;Becoming cloudy;18;9;WSW;10;59%;3%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;NNE;10;63%;71%;11

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;32;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;NE;20;75%;88%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;24;10;Partly sunny;20;10;W;13;71%;37%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;S;16;74%;67%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cool;12;6;Mostly cloudy;16;7;ENE;9;77%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;19;9;Clouds and sun;20;13;SSE;7;54%;57%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;13;W;14;49%;51%;2

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;29;27;Spotty showers;29;26;WSW;15;84%;91%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;27;12;Decreasing clouds;27;13;NE;12;49%;15%;14

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;26;16;Decreasing clouds;21;17;ESE;15;56%;3%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Mostly sunny;35;21;WNW;11;44%;4%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;10;6;Rain, mainly early;10;0;NW;12;90%;68%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun, less humid;29;22;Showers around;30;22;ESE;12;61%;67%;5

Oslo, Norway;Variable cloudiness;16;8;Partly sunny;16;6;W;15;50%;4%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;20;5;Mostly cloudy;20;12;SSE;18;58%;95%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;29;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;22;78%;60%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;NW;12;83%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and some clouds;34;24;Sun and some clouds;35;25;ENE;11;65%;13%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;25;14;NE;8;61%;19%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;25;14;SSW;12;68%;15%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;12;73%;77%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;28;22;Clouds and sun;30;22;SE;31;67%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A shower in places;34;24;ESE;8;57%;76%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;Sun and some clouds;24;12;NNW;10;60%;30%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon showers;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;NW;9;60%;63%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;23;12;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;13;SE;16;36%;44%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;25;16;S;10;55%;2%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;28;23;A morning shower;28;24;SE;15;70%;67%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower;10;7;Clouds and sun;10;6;SE;28;62%;90%;2

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;19;13;Afternoon rain;17;10;WNW;19;77%;77%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;Rain and drizzle;24;21;SSE;16;81%;81%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;39;25;Sunshine and warm;41;26;SE;9;11%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;Partly sunny;31;16;WNW;9;45%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;21;13;A little p.m. rain;17;9;WNW;19;75%;89%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;SW;11;55%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;NNE;9;81%;85%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ESE;9;72%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;N;7;89%;80%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;NE;11;35%;27%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunshine, pleasant;24;7;SW;7;31%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;9;71%;80%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;15;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;ESE;8;30%;30%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;25;15;A passing shower;21;15;SSW;12;71%;66%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Heavy rain;25;17;Nice with sunshine;28;19;W;7;61%;26%;6

Shanghai, China;Some sun, very warm;31;24;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;12;63%;15%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;33;26;Clouds breaking;33;26;SE;9;66%;44%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;SSE;14;39%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;32;25;A shower in spots;31;25;E;17;75%;75%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;19;11;Partly sunny;17;8;W;17;60%;28%;3

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;25;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NW;18;57%;25%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny, warm;34;25;E;16;62%;15%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;17;12;Afternoon rain;15;9;WNW;23;84%;81%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;29;14;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;NE;9;24%;1%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Nice with some sun;22;11;Nice with some sun;23;11;NE;13;52%;21%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;Sunny and beautiful;28;17;WSW;10;29%;14%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;SSW;12;51%;26%;8

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;29;16;Mostly sunny, warm;33;16;ENE;7;39%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;27;21;Mostly cloudy;26;20;ENE;14;61%;33%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;19;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;17;S;26;83%;87%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;31;24;Sunshine and nice;30;22;ENE;16;65%;1%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Periods of sun, nice;31;22;Nice with sunshine;30;20;E;13;60%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers around;15;1;Partly sunny;13;0;SE;16;53%;29%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;19;14;Spotty showers;18;14;SE;8;77%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Partly sunny;26;16;WNW;11;50%;21%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ENE;6;69%;72%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;23;11;Afternoon rain;19;9;W;15;68%;75%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;Partial sunshine;23;9;NW;21;63%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, milder;15;11;Mostly cloudy, windy;15;10;WNW;43;76%;69%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;Downpours;30;24;W;9;79%;79%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;NE;6;46%;9%;6

