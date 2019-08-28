Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, August 28, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;28;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;WSW;12;83%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;44;30;Sunny and hot;44;29;NNE;14;27%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Hot with sunshine;39;22;Sunny and hot;39;22;WNW;15;34%;1%;8

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;26;20;Partly sunny;27;21;E;13;59%;30%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A strong t-storm;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;SW;19;73%;26%;4

Anchorage, United States;Nice with some sun;21;9;Periods of sun;20;9;SW;8;65%;7%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and not as hot;33;19;WNW;17;29%;5%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning sunny;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;W;16;37%;42%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Sunny and hot;33;20;ENE;15;46%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;32;23;Sunny and delightful;32;23;NNW;19;32%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;15;9;A morning shower;15;10;W;16;68%;57%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;47;30;Sunny and hot;47;29;N;14;13%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;35;23;High clouds;34;22;S;9;57%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;W;17;74%;69%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;W;13;74%;94%;3

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;W;12;68%;7%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;NNW;17;30%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and hot;35;20;Partly sunny and hot;35;18;SE;11;30%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Some sun, a t-storm;34;19;Thunderstorms;30;19;NNW;10;67%;78%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Partly sunny;19;6;ESE;14;59%;16%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;16;Mostly cloudy;29;16;E;12;42%;6%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;31;19;A thunderstorm;31;20;NW;9;57%;73%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A strong t-storm;28;16;Partial sunshine;25;12;NW;10;63%;25%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;33;16;Mostly sunny;32;18;ESE;8;37%;3%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Lots of sun, warm;33;20;Clouds and sun, warm;33;19;E;8;43%;5%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun, pleasant;25;20;Showers and t-storms;21;11;SSW;13;71%;61%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;30;21;A t-storm or two;31;21;NW;12;38%;72%;12

Busan, South Korea;Heavy thunderstorms;27;22;Rain tapering off;25;19;WSW;12;79%;65%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;36;24;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;NE;11;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;16;7;SSW;11;58%;6%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;S;7;62%;81%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;36;28;A t-storm around;35;28;SW;13;68%;64%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;24;16;Mostly sunny;28;18;W;19;59%;56%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;26;Cloudy, downpours;29;25;WSW;17;82%;94%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thunderstorms;25;17;Thunderstorms;23;13;WNW;11;84%;65%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;30;26;Mostly cloudy;30;26;SSW;6;81%;57%;7

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;33;25;Some sun, a t-storm;34;25;SE;10;65%;80%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;21;Some sun, a shower;30;21;SE;16;73%;53%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;36;28;A stray thunderstorm;35;29;SSE;9;74%;55%;10

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;34;16;Mostly sunny, warm;35;15;N;11;18%;8%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;A shower or two;34;27;SSW;10;71%;75%;11

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;35;22;Partly sunny;31;20;SSE;12;47%;0%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;18;10;Spotty showers;19;13;SW;25;71%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;36;18;Sunny and very warm;35;18;NE;11;15%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;ENE;19;79%;60%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;26;NW;15;72%;84%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;29;13;Mostly sunny;28;11;ENE;10;31%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;12;64%;81%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny;22;17;SSE;15;75%;62%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SW;21;86%;84%;5

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;ESE;14;78%;78%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, mild;32;24;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;16;51%;30%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;W;14;63%;44%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;NE;10;54%;21%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and breezy;28;22;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;NE;19;58%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;33;24;Decreasing clouds;33;23;E;14;65%;27%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;Sunshine, very warm;36;29;N;19;55%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Nice with sunshine;24;10;N;14;43%;6%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;19;Lots of sun, warm;35;18;NE;7;19%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;34;27;Strong thunderstorms;31;27;NE;5;83%;93%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;21;S;9;79%;78%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;36;27;Mostly sunny;38;27;S;14;38%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;29;13;Partly sunny;27;11;SE;10;41%;6%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;10;65%;83%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;Variable clouds;30;21;W;12;63%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;10;78%;69%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning shower;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;9;77%;61%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;15;-4;Partly sunny;17;-3;ESE;11;24%;0%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;29;24;A t-storm around;30;24;WSW;10;76%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;17;14;Mostly sunny;18;14;SSE;16;80%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Sunny and beautiful;29;16;NNW;11;55%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;Partly sunny;22;13;SW;13;55%;4%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunny;31;19;S;9;53%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Turning sunny;25;20;WSW;11;74%;21%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;32;18;Partly sunny;32;20;WSW;6;44%;3%;7

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;28;SW;16;74%;82%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;34;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;NW;7;57%;14%;11

Manila, Philippines;Spotty showers;31;25;A couple of t-storms;31;26;WSW;14;77%;84%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Downpours;12;5;Partly sunny;12;3;ESE;14;61%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A p.m. t-storm;26;13;NNW;9;46%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;SE;9;79%;87%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;SSE;13;64%;61%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;28;24;Clouds and sun, nice;28;25;SSW;14;73%;47%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;24;17;Showers and t-storms;19;10;SE;15;78%;66%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain;22;16;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;SW;7;64%;17%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;22;10;WNW;11;49%;8%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;SSW;13;78%;84%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;26;14;A t-shower in spots;25;15;E;9;64%;55%;10

New York, United States;A shower;26;19;Mostly sunny;28;18;NW;13;53%;5%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;36;22;Sunshine and hot;37;23;W;12;40%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;20;8;Rather cloudy, warm;22;12;ENE;12;61%;14%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Overcast, t-storms;28;24;Inc. clouds;31;24;SSW;17;68%;81%;9

Oslo, Norway;Strong thunderstorms;19;17;Periods of rain;19;10;SSW;12;86%;68%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain tapering off;23;13;Becoming cloudy;24;14;SSW;16;61%;62%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;29;25;Spotty showers;28;25;ESE;14;79%;78%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NNW;11;82%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunshine, pleasant;33;24;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;E;9;68%;19%;13

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;29;17;Partly sunny;27;13;NNE;10;57%;12%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;30;13;Cooler, p.m. showers;21;13;WNW;29;77%;100%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;17;79%;78%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Downpours;29;23;A quick shower;29;22;SSE;23;80%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;37;69%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Warm with some sun;29;18;A shower or t-storm;31;18;NW;6;50%;73%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;30;19;A shower in the p.m.;28;17;SSW;13;69%;77%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;24;12;Some sun, pleasant;25;11;ESE;15;35%;37%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;27;20;Sunny and nice;29;19;WSW;11;56%;4%;9

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;26;21;A shower or two;27;21;SSE;16;62%;56%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;9;A morning shower;12;7;NNE;19;72%;57%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;Warm with some sun;26;18;S;18;60%;70%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;24;17;Nice with some sun;25;17;NE;9;69%;7%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;42;24;Sunny and hot;44;26;SSE;11;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A shower or t-storm;31;20;Partly sunny;31;20;NW;9;59%;40%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;24;13;Mostly sunny;25;13;SSE;10;62%;3%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;22;16;Partly sunny;22;15;W;16;73%;26%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;13;70%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Wind and rain;30;26;Wind and rain;31;26;SE;44;82%;83%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;NNW;8;77%;80%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Nice with sunshine;29;16;NW;12;21%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;24;9;Mostly cloudy;19;8;SW;8;60%;44%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Very windy;31;24;SSE;46;76%;80%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;14;Sunny and beautiful;29;13;N;9;53%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;29;18;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;SSW;10;63%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;30;21;Showers and t-storms;28;19;WSW;10;78%;68%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;32;23;Heavy morning rain;25;22;SW;31;81%;87%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a shower;29;28;A few showers;33;27;SSE;16;72%;76%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;31;13;Mostly sunny;30;13;SSE;11;38%;0%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain and wind;30;26;A shower or two;31;26;E;14;75%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, warm;27;18;A heavy thunderstorm;25;14;W;12;74%;60%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;20;11;Rain, windy, cooler;14;11;SSE;32;80%;91%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;SE;12;62%;72%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;26;17;SSE;14;66%;62%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;36;20;Mostly sunny;35;19;WNW;15;27%;10%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;Sun and some clouds;31;18;E;13;48%;58%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and pleasant;34;23;SSE;11;19%;7%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;Nice with sunshine;32;26;WNW;14;55%;3%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;Very hot;37;22;SSE;8;42%;6%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Morning t-storms;29;27;Clearing and warmer;33;26;SW;17;69%;27%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;16;Sunshine, pleasant;23;16;SW;19;63%;64%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;E;18;55%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers and t-storms;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;8;62%;48%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with some sun;21;6;Mostly sunny;22;5;NE;9;52%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and clouds;27;16;High clouds;25;16;E;7;56%;27%;4

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;31;18;A shower or t-storm;31;21;WNW;8;64%;73%;4

Vientiane, Laos;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm around;33;24;S;8;69%;77%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;SSE;13;55%;70%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;33;19;A heavy thunderstorm;33;19;W;12;57%;73%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;9;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;8;WSW;34;66%;14%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;10;75%;82%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;32;17;Mostly sunny;32;18;NE;6;30%;10%;8

_____

