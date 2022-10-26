WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 1215 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022 Fog continues across the region, with patches of dense fog in spots. This has resulted in reduced visibilities down to a few miles, with localized areas of a quarter mile or less. If dense fog becomes more widespread, a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed. Exercise caution if driving into early Wednesday morning and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather