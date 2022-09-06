WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

301 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following

counties, Fairfield and New Haven.

* WHEN...Until 430 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 301 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Bridgeport, New Haven, Waterbury, Norwalk, Meriden, Milford,

Wallingford, Shelton, Naugatuck, Wolcott, Durham, Fairfield,

Hamden, Stratford, Trumbull, Cheshire, Westport, North Haven,

Monroe and Seymour.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

