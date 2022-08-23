WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 550 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Connecticut, including the following county, New Haven. * WHEN...Until 745 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Naugatuck, Hamden, Cheshire, Seymour, Prospect, Woodbridge, Beacon Falls, Bethany and Oxford. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather