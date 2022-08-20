WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

312 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR CONNECTICUT...

The potential for fire spread is enhanced. The prolonged absence

of wetting rains, along with moderate to severe drought

conditions, have led to very dry soil moistures and ground fuels.

Any fire that ignites will easily and rapidly spread in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather