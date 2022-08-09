WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

149 PM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Northern and

Southern New London County through 215 PM EDT...

At 148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Gales Ferry to near East Lyme. Movement was

east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

New London, Groton, Salem, Waterford, East Lyme, Ledyard, Preston,

Lyme, Gales Ferry, North Lyme, Ledyard Center, Montville and North

Stonington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4144 7188 4136 7218 4140 7242 4150 7212

TIME...MOT...LOC 1748Z 265DEG 19KT 4144 7207 4140 7226

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

