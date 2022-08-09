WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

134 PM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central New

London County through 200 PM EDT...

At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

mainly rural areas of Northeastern New London County, moving east at

25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ledyard, Griswold, Preston, Voluntown and North Stonington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4145 7179 4145 7180 4143 7193 4143 7194

4142 7195 4142 7197 4150 7204 4160 7179

TIME...MOT...LOC 1733Z 256DEG 23KT 4149 7194

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

