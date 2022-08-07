WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

641 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Fairfield and east central Putnam Counties through 715 PM EDT...

At 641 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Brewster, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Danbury, Sherman, Brewster, Newtown, Ridgefield, Bethel, Brookfield,

New Fairfield, Putnam Lake, Brewster Hill and Peach Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4149 7344 4151 7339 4151 7338 4149 7337

4147 7332 4147 7330 4145 7330 4145 7328

4138 7325 4134 7355 4137 7355 4136 7361

4146 7366 4155 7346

TIME...MOT...LOC 2241Z 253DEG 15KT 4141 7357

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

