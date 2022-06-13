WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 330 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield. In northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Passaic. In southeast New York, Rockland and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 430 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 330 AM EDT, There remains some residual urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Yonkers, Paterson, Stamford, New Rochelle, Passaic, White Plains, Wayne, Hackensack, Port Chester, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, New Canaan, Monsey, Nanuet, Rye, Ramsey, Tarrytown, Pompton Lakes and Dobbs Ferry. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather