CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 334 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL CONFINED TO NORTHWEST HARTFORD COUNTY AND AT ELEVATIONS AROUND 1000 FT AND HIGHER... Most of Hartford county will experience rain today and tonight. The northwest corner of the county where elevations are at or greater than 1000 ft, temperatures will be cold enough to support heavy wet snow. Storm total snow accumulations of 3-6 inches are possible in this small area of the county, including the town of Hartland. Isolated amounts up to 8 inches are possible toward the Litchfield and Hampden county lines. Heaviest snow falls late today. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty northeast winds, may result in power outages in this region. In addition, snow covered roads will make for treacherous travel conditions.