WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

722 PM EST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Post-frontal west winds will be gusty this evening, but will fall

short of wind advisory criteria.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather