CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

543 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Tolland,

northern Hartford, southern Worcester and southeastern Hampden

Counties through 630 PM EDT...

At 543 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from East Longmeadow to Windsor to near Burlington.

Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Springfield, Hartford, West Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford,

Enfield, Glastonbury, Vernon, Windsor, Agawam, West Springfield,

Wethersfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Avon,

Longmeadow, Suffield and East Longmeadow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your

safety, go indoors or to your vehicle.

These storms may intensify and become severe. Stay tuned to your

local media for updates and possible warnings.

LAT...LON 4179 7299 4181 7296 4180 7296 4182 7294

4187 7295 4213 7255 4216 7211 4185 7226

4171 7257

TIME...MOT...LOC 2143Z 264DEG 17KT 4209 7250 4188 7264 4181 7294

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Litchfield

County through 630 PM EDT...

a line extending from near Litchfield to near Sherman. Movement was

east at 15 mph.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Torrington, New Milford, Thomaston, New Hartford, Litchfield,

Northwest Harwinton, Oakville, Terryville, New Hartford Center,

Woodbury Center, Gaylordsville, New Preston, Watertown, Plymouth,

Woodbury, Harwinton, Bethlehem, Washington, Goshen and Morris.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4153 7345 4159 7347 4158 7353 4153 7353

4154 7361 4162 7352 4159 7352 4160 7348

4164 7350 4184 7327 4190 7291 4189 7294

4181 7295 4180 7302 4164 7298 4161 7306

4159 7306 4157 7309 4156 7316 4151 7316

TIME...MOT...LOC 2143Z 262DEG 15KT 4180 7325 4161 7346

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather