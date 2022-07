WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

736 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

Sunny conditions combined with breezy winds to 20 mph and the

ongoing extremely dry conditions will result in elevated fire

weather potential this afternoon.

