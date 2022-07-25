CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

719 PM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Tolland and

northern Hartford Counties through 800 PM EDT...

At 719 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Longmeadow to East Granby to near Canton.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches.

Locations impacted include...

Hartford, West Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Vernon,

Windsor, South Windsor, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Avon, Longmeadow,

Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Windsor Locks,

Coventry, Stafford and Somers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying

areas near small streams.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

northern Connecticut...and western and central Massachusetts.

LAT...LON 4180 7296 4182 7294 4189 7294 4190 7291

4201 7282 4200 7281 4200 7277 4204 7275

4202 7260 4204 7254 4203 7210 4200 7210

4196 7214 4196 7222 4191 7222 4175 7250

4177 7301 4180 7302

TIME...MOT...LOC 2319Z 267DEG 29KT 4205 7261 4193 7275 4182 7295

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

