CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Windham County in northern Connecticut...

Central Tolland County in northern Connecticut...

Southeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut...

* Until 430 PM EDT.

* At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East

Hartford, moving east at 35 mph. This storm has a history

of producing wind damage.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford, Glastonbury, Vernon,

Wethersfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Windham, Rocky Hill,

Willimantic, Tolland, Coventry, Hebron, Brooklyn, Woodstock,

Marlborough, Willington, Columbia and Canterbury.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

