CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 753 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Windham, northeastern Tolland and south central Worcester Counties through 845 PM EDT... At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Willington, or 8 miles north of Mansfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mansfield, Killingly, Webster, Ellington, Tolland, Coventry, Stafford, Dudley, Putnam, Thompson, Brooklyn, Woodstock, Willington, Ashford, Pomfret, Chaplin, Hampton, Eastford and Union. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. LAT...LON 4182 7237 4194 7233 4206 7181 4182 7180 TIME...MOT...LOC 2352Z 261DEG 37KT 4191 7227 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather