CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

222 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Windham,

Tolland, northeastern Hartford, western Worcester, southeastern

Hampshire, southeastern Franklin and southeastern Hampden Counties

through 315 PM EDT...

At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Pelham, MA to near Manchester, CT.

Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. Heavy downpours can

also be expected.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Heavy rain may cause ponding of water or minor

flooding in urbanized areas and areas that drain water

poorly.

Locations impacted include...

Springfield, Manchester, Chicopee, East Hartford, Enfield, Amherst,

Vernon, Mansfield, South Windsor, Ludlow, Gardner, South Hadley,

Holden, Southbridge, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland,

Belchertown and Wilbraham.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

LAT...LON 4258 7188 4185 7195 4174 7263 4240 7253

TIME...MOT...LOC 1820Z 235DEG 22KT 4234 7244 4181 7251

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

