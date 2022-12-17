CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

557 PM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

...AREAS OF BLACK ICE AND SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT...

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing into the teens

and 20s across eastern New York and western New England. Any

moisture from the recent winter storm will refreeze. This may

cause areas of black ice and slippery conditions on untreated

roads and sidewalks. Please use caution overnight if traveling

across the region.

