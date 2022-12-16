CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 17, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 PM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations 6 to 12

inches in southern Vermont with the higher totals over the

southern Greens. Additional snowfall of 4 to 10 inches over the

Berkshires. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in

the northern Taconics. Additional snow of 1 to 3 inches over the

southern Taconics and Litchfield Hills. Winds gusting as high

as 40 mph. Some downed tree limbs and power outages may occur

due to the heavy wet snow.

* WHERE...The Litchfield Hills of northwest Connecticut, western

Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern Taconics of

eastern New York.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation.

Snowfall rates may reach up to one inch per hour at times

tonight. Some rain will mix in with the snow, especially for

lower terrain and valley areas before changing to snow early

tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

