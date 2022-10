WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

1004 AM EDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Widespread dense fog has ended across the region. Any lingering

areas of fog will lift over the next 1-2 hours.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather