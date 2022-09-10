CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 624 AM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022 ...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... Areas of fog have formed across portions of eastern New York and western New England including southern Vermont this morning especially in the river valleys and low lying areas. The fog will be locally dense in some locations with visibilities lowering to a quarter mile or less. The fog should begin to dissipate between 8 am and 9 am. People traveling this morning should use caution and remain alert for sharply reduced visibility. Reduce speed and slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather