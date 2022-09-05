CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Albany NY

636 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern Connecticut and east central New

York, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut,

Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In east central New

York, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess and

Western Ulster.

* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms will develop this

afternoon, and continue through Tuesday morning across the

watch area. Localized rainfall rates of one inch per hour or

greater may lead to isolated flash flooding, mainly in urban

and poor drainage areas.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York,

including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern

Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New

London, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven

and Southern New London. In southeast New York, Northern

Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Southern Westchester.

- Rainfall amounts of two to four inches are expected across

much of the area. This may result in flooding of urban and

poor drainage areas.

