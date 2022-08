WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

754 PM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

The Heat Advisory will expire as planned in the Mid-Hudson Valley,

southern Berkshires, and northwestern Connecticut.

_____

