CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY National Weather Service Albany NY 313 PM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid 90s to lower 100s expected both Thursday and Friday afternoon. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In New York, Dutchess and eastern Ulster counties. * WHEN...11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday and noon to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT THURSDAY... The Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone for Litchfield County from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Thursday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the Connecticut Air Quality Web site at WWW.CT.GOV\/DEP\/SITE\/DEFAULT.ASP