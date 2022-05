CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 262

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALBANY NY

857 PM EDT SUN MAY 22 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 262 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN CONNECTICUT THIS CANCELS 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT

LITCHFIELD

IN NEW YORK THIS CANCELS 1 COUNTY

IN EASTERN NEW YORK

DUTCHESS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARLINGTON, BEACON, POUGHKEEPSIE,

AND TORRINGTON.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather