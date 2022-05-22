CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 262

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALBANY NY

800 PM EDT SUN MAY 22 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 262 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN CONNECTICUT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT

LITCHFIELD

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN EASTERN NEW YORK

DUTCHESS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARLINGTON, BEACON, POUGHKEEPSIE,

AND TORRINGTON.

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Windham County in northern Connecticut...

Northern Tolland County in northern Connecticut...

Northeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut...

Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts...

Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts...

Southeastern Franklin County in western Massachusetts...

Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts...

* Until 900 PM EDT.

* At 800 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Belchertown to Enfield, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail

damage to vehicles is possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Worcester, Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Shrewsbury, Agawam,

Ludlow, Grafton, Holden, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Longmeadow,

Suffield, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Oxford, Millbury

and Charlton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHERN LITCHFIELD COUNTY...

At 800 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near New Hartford Center to near Thomaston to near

Brookfield, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Torrington, New Milford, Thomaston, Litchfield, Northwest Harwinton,

Oakville, Terryville, Woodbury Center, New Hartford Center,

Watertown, Plymouth, Woodbury, Harwinton, Bethlehem, Washington,

Morris, Roxbury, Bridgewater, Bantam and West Torrington.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

