CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

627 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Litchfield

and northeastern Dutchess Counties through 700 PM EDT...

At 626 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sharon, or 18 miles west of Torrington, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds gusts of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Torrington, New Hartford, Amenia, Sharon, Norfolk, Canaan, Millerton,

Falls Village, Winsted, New Hartford Center, Barkhamsted, Salisbury,

Colebrook, Cornwall, South Norfolk, Sodom, South Canaan, Mooreville,

Wangum Village and Kelly Corner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage flooding. Rainfall rates may approach an

inch an hour from the line of storms.

LAT...LON 4190 7291 4189 7294 4185 7295 4183 7359

4198 7354 4198 7353 4205 7352 4204 7301

4197 7303 4197 7290

TIME...MOT...LOC 2226Z 276DEG 25KT 4191 7347

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

