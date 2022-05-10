CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

407 AM EDT Tue May 10 2022

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR WESTERN CONNECTICUT

AND WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS...

A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in

elevated fire weather concerns today. Northeast winds will gust

to 20 to 25 mph. Minimum relative humidities will drop to between

15 and 25 percent in western Massachusetts and western Connecticut

this afternoon.

