CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 29, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 328 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022 ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS CONTINUE TODAY FOR NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT... A very dry airmass will combine with gusty northwest winds, resulting in elevated fire weather concerns today. Northwest winds sustained between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph are expected, with minimum relative humidities between 15 and 20 percent this afternoon. _____