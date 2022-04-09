CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1112 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Housatonic River At Stevenson Dam.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.7 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:31 PM EDT Friday was 13.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to continue gradually

falling to 9.0 feet Monday evening.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Housatonic River

Stevenson Dam

Flood Stage: 11.0

Observed Stage at Sat 1030 am: 10.7

Forecast:

Sat 2 pm 10.6

Sat 8 pm 10.5

Sun 2 am 10.3

Sun 8 am 10.1

Sun 2 pm 9.9

Sun 8 pm 9.7

Mon 2 am 9.6

Mon 8 am 9.4

Mon 2 pm 9.2

Mon 8 pm 9.0

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather