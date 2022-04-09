CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 510 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Still River At Brookfield. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 10.9 feet this afternoon. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Still River Brookfield Flood Stage: 12.0 Observed Stage at Sat 4:45 am: 11.8 Forecast: Sat 8 am 11.4 Sat 2 pm 10.9 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Housatonic River At Gaylordsville. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flood stage. Water reaches New Milford Foundry and Youngfield Street. - At 4:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain around flood stage through tonight then it's expected to fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. Housatonic River Gaylordsville Flood Stage: 8.0 Observed Stage at Sat 4 am: 7.8 Sat 8 am 7.9 Sat 2 pm 7.9 Sat 8 pm 8.0 Sun 2 am 8.0 Sun 8 am 8.0 Sun 2 pm 7.9 Sun 8 pm 7.7 Mon 2 am 7.5 Mon 8 am 7.3 Mon 2 pm 7.1 Mon 8 pm 6.9 Tue 2 am 6.7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather