CT Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 523

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

533 PM EDT FRI AUG 26 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 523 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

CT

. CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

FAIRFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN

NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Windham, west central Bristol, northeastern Newport, northern Kent,

Providence and Bristol Counties through 630 PM EDT...

At 535 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Foster, or 10 miles northwest of Coventry, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Providence, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Taunton, East

Providence, Coventry, Cumberland, North Providence, West Warwick,

Johnston, Bristol, Attleboro, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls,

Norton, Somerset and Killingly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying

areas near small streams.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your

safety, go indoors or to your vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

northern Connecticut...and Rhode Island.

LAT...LON 4166 7120 4171 7116 4171 7121 4173 7122

4170 7124 4172 7126 4167 7124 4168 7130

4171 7129 4172 7134 4179 7137 4176 7139

4173 7138 4172 7136 4169 7137 4168 7141

4174 7184 4192 7183 4192 7106 4165 7109

TIME...MOT...LOC 2135Z 274DEG 24KT 4183 7174

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

