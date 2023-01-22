CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ 350 FPUS51 KOKX 220831 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 330 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 CTZ005-221600- Northern Fairfield- 330 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow with sleet likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ CTZ009-221600- Southern Fairfield- 330 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ006-221600- Northern New Haven- 330 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow with sleet likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ CTZ010-221600- Southern New Haven- 330 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ007-221600- Northern Middlesex- 330 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow with sleet likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ CTZ011-221600- Southern Middlesex- 330 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ008-221600- Northern New London- 330 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and sleet with snow likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ CTZ012-221600- Southern New London- 330 AM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$