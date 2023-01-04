CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

_____

106 FPUS51 KOKX 040832

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

CTZ005-041600-

Northern Fairfield-

332 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-041600-

Southern Fairfield-

332 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-041600-

Northern New Haven-

332 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-041600-

Southern New Haven-

332 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-041600-

Northern Middlesex-

332 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-041600-

Southern Middlesex-

332 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ008-041600-

Northern New London-

332 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ012-041600-

Southern New London-

332 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

