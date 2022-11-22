CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022

321 FPUS51 KOKX 220734

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

233 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

CTZ005-221500-

Northern Fairfield-

233 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-221500-

Southern Fairfield-

233 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ006-221500-

Northern New Haven-

233 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-221500-

Southern New Haven-

233 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ007-221500-

Northern Middlesex-

233 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-221500-

Southern Middlesex-

233 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ008-221500-

Northern New London-

233 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-221500-

Southern New London-

233 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

