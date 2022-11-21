CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ 286 FPUS51 KOKX 210845 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 345 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022 CTZ005-211615- Northern Fairfield- 345 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ009-211615- Southern Fairfield- 345 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ CTZ006-211615- Northern New Haven- 345 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ010-211615- Southern New Haven- 345 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ CTZ007-211615- Northern Middlesex- 345 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ011-211615- Southern Middlesex- 345 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CTZ008-211615- Northern New London- 345 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ012-211615- Southern New London- 345 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. 