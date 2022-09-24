CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 23, 2022 _____ 247 FPUS51 KOKX 240751 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022 CTZ005-242000- Northern Fairfield- 351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ009-242000- Southern Fairfield- 351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ006-242000- Northern New Haven- 351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ010-242000- Southern New Haven- 351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ007-242000- Northern Middlesex- 351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ011-242000- Southern Middlesex- 351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ008-242000- Northern New London- 351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ012-242000- Southern New London- 351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$