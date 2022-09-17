CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 16, 2022

_____

604 FPUS51 KOKX 170717

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

317 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

CTZ005-172000-

Northern Fairfield-

317 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ009-172000-

Southern Fairfield-

317 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ006-172000-

Northern New Haven-

317 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-172000-

Southern New Haven-

317 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ007-172000-

Northern Middlesex-

317 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ011-172000-

Southern Middlesex-

317 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ008-172000-

Northern New London-

317 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ012-172000-

Southern New London-

317 AM EDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather