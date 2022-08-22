CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

413 FPUS51 KOKX 220743

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

CTZ005-222000-

Northern Fairfield-

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ009-222000-

Southern Fairfield-

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ006-222000-

Northern New Haven-

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ010-222000-

Southern New Haven-

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ007-222000-

Northern Middlesex-

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ011-222000-

Southern Middlesex-

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ008-222000-

Northern New London-

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ012-222000-

Southern New London-

342 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

