Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

204 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022

Northern Fairfield-

204 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

204 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern New Haven-

204 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

204 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

204 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

204 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern New London-

204 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New London-

204 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

