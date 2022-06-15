CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

408 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

Northern Fairfield-

408 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

408 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

408 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

408 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

408 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

408 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New London-

408 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

408 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

