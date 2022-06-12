CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022

_____

813 FPUS51 KOKX 120634

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

233 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

CTZ005-120800-

Northern Fairfield-

233 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ009-120800-

Southern Fairfield-

233 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ006-120800-

Northern New Haven-

233 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ010-120800-

Southern New Haven-

233 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ007-120800-

Northern Middlesex-

233 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ011-120800-

Southern Middlesex-

233 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ008-120800-

Northern New London-

233 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ012-120800-

Southern New London-

233 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

