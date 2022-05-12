CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

_____

239 FPUS51 KOKX 120812

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

411 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022

CTZ005-122000-

Northern Fairfield-

411 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ009-122000-

Southern Fairfield-

411 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ006-122000-

Northern New Haven-

411 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-122000-

Southern New Haven-

411 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ007-122000-

Northern Middlesex-

411 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ011-122000-

Southern Middlesex-

411 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ008-122000-

Northern New London-

411 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ012-122000-

Southern New London-

411 AM EDT Thu May 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

