CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

317 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

CTZ005-262000-

Northern Fairfield-

317 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ009-262000-

Southern Fairfield-

317 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ006-262000-

Northern New Haven-

317 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ010-262000-

Southern New Haven-

317 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ007-262000-

Northern Middlesex-

317 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ011-262000-

Southern Middlesex-

317 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ008-262000-

Northern New London-

317 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ012-262000-

Southern New London-

317 AM EDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

