CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ 154 FPUS51 KOKX 080639 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 238 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 CTZ005-080800- Northern Fairfield- 238 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ009-080800- Southern Fairfield- 238 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ006-080800- Northern New Haven- 238 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ010-080800- Southern New Haven- 238 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ007-080800- Northern Middlesex- 238 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ011-080800- Southern Middlesex- 238 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ008-080800- Northern New London- 238 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ012-080800- Southern New London- 238 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$