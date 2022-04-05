CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

CTZ005-052000-

Northern Fairfield-

334 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance

of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ009-052000-

Southern Fairfield-

334 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance

of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ006-052000-

Northern New Haven-

334 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance

of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ010-052000-

Southern New Haven-

334 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ007-052000-

Northern Middlesex-

334 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ011-052000-

Southern Middlesex-

334 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ008-052000-

Northern New London-

334 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ012-052000-

Southern New London-

334 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

